Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

