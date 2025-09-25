TigerOak Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TigerOak Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

