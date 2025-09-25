Global Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Global Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 215,889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 105,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 379.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.