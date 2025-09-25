Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

