iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 264,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

