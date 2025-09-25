Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $14.42 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after buying an additional 1,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,844,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,197,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after buying an additional 616,733 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHM opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
