Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.0% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Shares of PM opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

