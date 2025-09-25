Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,241,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,772,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $264.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.94 and a 12-month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

