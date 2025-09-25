Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $793.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $743.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

