Maridea Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

