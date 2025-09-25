Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

