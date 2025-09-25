Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,980,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

