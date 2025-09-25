Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

OEF stock opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

