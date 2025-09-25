Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Stake Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 126,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5%

CDNS opened at $356.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.20 and its 200-day moving average is $308.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

