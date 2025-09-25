Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,417,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

