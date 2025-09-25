Well Done LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $291.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

