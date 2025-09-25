Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

