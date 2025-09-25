Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.76 and its 200-day moving average is $348.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.