Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Has $32.67 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 298,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

