Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $474.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.18 and a 200-day moving average of $463.58. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

