Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1%

BAC stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.