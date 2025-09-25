Well Done LLC Sells 7,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

