Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $529,336,000. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

