Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.60. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $234.10 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.83.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

