Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE GD opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

