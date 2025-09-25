JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.