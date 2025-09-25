Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $25,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at $61,656,973.08. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $130.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.06.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

