Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,541 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 516.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cintas by 169.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $200.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.56.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

