Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $926,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.