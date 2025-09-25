tru Independence LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $247.83 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

