BCS Wealth Management Has $998,000 Stake in Visa Inc. $V

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.27. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
