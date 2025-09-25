Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 16.8%

Shares of FCX opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,504,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,662 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,358,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,703,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,787,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,678,474,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.