First City Capital Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Free Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

