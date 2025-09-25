BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,000 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $64.42 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

