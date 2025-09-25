First City Capital Management Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

