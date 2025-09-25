Plancorp LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

