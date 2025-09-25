Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

