Newton One Investments LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

