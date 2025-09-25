Meridian Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Meridian Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after buying an additional 1,350,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,765 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,194,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 889,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,415,000 after purchasing an additional 429,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

