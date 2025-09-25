Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $739.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $701.73 and a 200-day moving average of $626.76. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $753.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.