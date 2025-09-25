Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 314.8% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

