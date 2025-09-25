Plancorp LLC Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62,573 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $11,678,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.0%

WPM opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $109.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

