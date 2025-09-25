International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

