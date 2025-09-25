Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $215.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

