Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Boosted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

