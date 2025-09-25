Citigroup Inc. $C is Ruffer LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 948,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337,749 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $80,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 163,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.