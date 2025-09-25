Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 125,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $138.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

