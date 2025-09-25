City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a 10.1% increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

City has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. City has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%.The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

