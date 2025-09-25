OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Raised to Hold at Erste Group Bank

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of OMV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OMV Stock Performance

OMVKY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. OMV has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OMV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

