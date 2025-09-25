Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

